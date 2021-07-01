Stafford County commissioners approve city and county fire station building for Macksville

Nita Keenan

St. John News

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 in the Commission Room in the Annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Present: Clayton Grimmett, Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner. Julie Lyon and Jim Stanford were present.

Lu Ann Brister, Register of Deeds, presented a 2022 budget proposal of $106,100, increased from the 2021 budget allocation of $ 105,000.00.

Marshal Sanders, Fire Director, presented two quotes for a fire station in Macksville. The proposed building will be 60’ x 72’ x 16’ that will house both the city and county fire trucks and equipment. Mansel Concrete submitted a proposal for the building and 2 concrete slab approaches at a cost of $185,200. Schenkel Construction Company, Inc presented a proposal of $186,474. A 70% county, 30% city split in the expenses of the building was discussed. The total project is hoped to come in at $200,000, with the top end being $250,000. The fire crew members will do as much as they can on the inside work to keep costs down. The property that the building will be constructed on will be donated to the departments.

Following discussion, Commissioner Wycoff moved and Garner seconded to allow Marshal to accept the bid from Mansel Concrete for the building at a cost of $185,200 to be paid from Fire Reserve Fund for the fire station in Macksville. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for 10 minutes pursuant to the attorney client privilege exception in order to discuss a sensitive matter. Motion carried 3-0. In at 8:50 a.m., out at 9 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners, County Attorney and County Clerk.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the minutes from the June 16 session. Motion carried 3-0.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to appoint Destiny Johnson to the board of the Center for Counseling and Consultation. Motion carried 3-0.

Phillip Nusser, Road Supervisor, presented step increases. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to increase Chris Smith from Range 6 Step 5 to Range 6 Step 6 and Gerald Hudson from Range 6 Step 8 to Range 7 Step 7, both effective June 1, 2021. Motion carried 3-0.

Jim Stanford, Stafford, met with the board to discuss, in his opinion, a major topic that affects the county – the lack of oversight with the economic development team in the county. Stanford asked the commissioners to audit the department, wants the commissioners to provide oversight. He asked for a complete audit, as well as one single pie chart from the start of the economic development program of total dollars spent in each community. Stanford believes in the position, not the person running it. The commission board explained to Mr. Stanford that Economic Development is a separate entity. If he has an issue with personnel, or how the program is being administered, he needs to talk to the economic development board members. The county commissioners have no control over the business of Economic Development.

Nita Keenan, County Clerk, presented budgets for the following departments: County Commissioners, moving from $56,000.00 in 2021 to $57,000.00 for 2022; County Clerk, which increased from $142,500.00 in 2021 to $155,000.00 for 2022, this increase is due to mainly the fact that there will be two elections in 2022; Courthouse General, increased $10,000.00 for 2022, moving to $382,000.00; the budget for the Janitor department stayed the same at $ 42,000.00; Information Technology increased from $71,000.00 in 2021 to & 72,000.00 for 2022; Employee Benefits increased $10,000.00 to $1,320,000.00 for 2022.

Commissioner Wycoff moved and Garner seconded to recess to executive session for five minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception in order to discuss a performance matter. Motion carried 3-0. In at 9:30 am., out at 9:35 a.m. Those present: County Commissioners, County Attorney and County Clerk. Upon returning to open session, Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to adopt resolution 2021-18. Motion carried 3-0. This resolution is for the appointment of Carl Miller as County Appraiser for a term of four years from July 1,2021 to June 30, 2025, and set the annual salary at $72,000 for the next four years. Meeting adjourned at 9:45 a.m.