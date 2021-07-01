Events added to encourage community participation this year at Stafford County Fair

There will not be a parade this during the Stafford County Fair days July 11-17, but there are several new community events planned that will provide "Cake, Cattle and Roll" opportunities, as per the motto this year.

"Our 2021 motto was created by second-year 4-Her Paisley Byer from the Corn Valley 4-H Club," said Amy Collins, Stafford County Extension Agent. "We chose it from among other submissions in our fair theme contest because we felt it best correlated both static and livestock events and exhibits."

Collins said that, after the abbreviated fair from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's fair board wanted to try to go back to events that could draw a good crowd and community participation.

"On Farm Bureau and Friends Family Night, Wednesday, July 14, we have our hamburger and watermelon feed, a pedal tractor pull and water slide and games for kids," Collins said. "That same day we have static exhibit check-ins in the morning, as well as livestock, poultry and rabbits, with weigh-ins at 4:30 p.m. that evening."

After that busy day of getting most fair classes started, Thursday, July 15 consists of swin, rabbits and poultry, sheep and goat shows. Then the beef shows open up Friday, July 16 with an 8 a.m. check-in start.

A 4-H and community ice cream social is planned for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday after the beef shows are over, followed by wheat show awards and the premium auction.

Saturday, July 17 it is Community Night at the fair, with plans for a new goat-tying contest open to all ages, a cornhole tournament and a live concert featuring the Hunter Hathcoat band.

"We tried an open-air concert last year with just the partial fair and it was pretty succesful, so we wanted to try again this year to see if we could get a full crowd out here at the fairgrounds to enjoy some good music together," Collins said.

Full 2021 fair schedules are available on the Stafford County Fair Facebook page.