Pratt-area children discover the joy of performance in Disney's Frozen Jr production

It was a production that warmed the hearts of parents and others in the audience, and a song that could be heard throughout the far reaches of Carpenter Auditorium at Pratt Community College last weekend when 60 children, plus helpers, sang "Let It Go" as part of their Disney's Frozen Jr. performances June 25 and 26 in Pratt.

"We practiced very hard on singing, not yelling, all week," said PCC Summer Music Camp Co-Coordinator Misty Beck. "But when it came down to it, they just put all they had into that song. They loved it."

Every year, Beck assembles a small village to help put together a 10-day music theatre camp experience, complete with live performances, for area children. This year she was assisted by co-coordinator Leah Patterson and directors Amber Jellison-Harris and Kedric Spurgin.

"Last year we had to cancel our summer musical plans because of COVID-19," Beck said. "This year, we didn't have as many older helpers and we had a lot of little, itty-bitty participants, so it was more difficult to get them performance ready."

All-in-all, by the time the kids took to the stage for public performances, all seemed to be ready and role-players, as well as group leaders and performers knew their parts.

"A great big thank-you to all of the wonderful leaders and helpers," Beck said. "This was a fun and memorable show for all of us."

Cast members with main parts in the 2021 performance of Disney's Frozen Jr in Pratt were: Amelia McCaskey as Elsa, Tess Clarkson as Anna, Kaden Barker as Kristoff, Sydney Riley as Sven (the reindeer), Thatcher Jacobs as Olaf, Easton Rector as Hans, Jesse Kemper as Weaselton, Dylan Lehman as Bishop, Caroline Bowman as Queen, Noah Riley as King, Bailey Oltmanns as Oaken, Keishaune Thompson as Pabbie, and Keimarla Thompson as Bulda.

Other participants fit into four groups of townspeople, snow and summer choruses, Oakens, and hidden folk.