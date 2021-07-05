Cromer and Befort scholarships awarded to Skyline graduates

COURTESY OF SOUTH CENTRAL COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

South Central Community Foundation recently announced the winners of the Jason Befort Memorial and John F. and Susan M. Cromer scholarships.

Braden Tyler is the recipient of the 2021 Befort scholarship, which is aimed at students graduating from Mulvane, Pratt or Skyline high school with plans to attend a Kansas college or university.

Tyler is the son of Clint and Cindy Tyler and is a graduate of Skyline High School. He participated in many sports, National Honor Society, student council and band while in high school. Braden spent his time volunteering with various projects helping to pick up trash in the community and move furniture for residents of the area. He plans to attend the University of Kansas and major in exercise science.

The John F. and Susan M. Cromer Scholarship is a renewable scholarship awarded to a graduate of Skyline High School planning to major in either cosmetology, nursing or business. Recipients include Ryan Adams, Sydney Koirth and T’Lane Tobine.

Adams, a 2020 recipient, is the son of Gerald and Jeanette Adams. He was involved in National Honor Society, sports, Scholar’s Bowl and marching band. He volunteered his time as a mentor for Youth Core Ministries. Ryan currently attends the University of Kansas and will continue working toward his degree in nursing.

Koirth, a fourth-year recipient, is the daughter of Candace Koirth. She is attending Fort Hays State University and majoring in medical diagnostic imaging. Koirth volunteers for Swipe Out Hunger, The Big Project and Breathe Coffee Shop.

Tobin, a 2021 Skyling High School graduate, is the daughter of Todd and Angie Tobin. She participated in 4-H, Scholars Bowl and various sports in high school. She plans to attend Wichita State University this fall to major in accounting.