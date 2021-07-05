Praise and prayer service brings community together before Fourth of July weekend

Worship and music leaders from First Southern Baptist Church and Abundant Harvest Church of the Nazarene planned a "USA - One Nation Under God" rally on Sunday, June 27, bringing together people from many walks of life in Pratt.

"We just wanted to have some praise and worship music with a live band, refreshments and a time of prayer for unity in our nation as we were going into the Fourth of July holiday," said organizer Leonard Pohl. "We were real pleased with the turnout, and the weather couldn't have been better."

More than 50 people gathered at Jack Ewing Park for the open air concert, singing and clapping along with the sometimes upbeat, sometimes poignant music.

After the Pledge of Allegiance and several patriotic numbers, Abundant Harvest pastor Scott Powell took the stage and soloed several Christian numbers, accompanied by an ipad band. Prayers from several ministerial leaders were interspersed with musical numbers.

A First Southern Baptist Church group of musicians also performed several sing-along numbers, and Gene Messick played his guitar and sang as a soloist for several numbers.