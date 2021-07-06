News Briefs: Pratt puts city and county responsibilities into new agreement

Joint city/county meeting finalizes LEC agreement

The joint commissioners from Pratt County and City meet on June 28, 2021 to finalize and sign the joint LEC agreement. This action completed five years of negotiating, writing and rewriting. The agreement puts in print the responsibilities and liabilities for each entity.

Big Well Museum counts visitors

There were 378 visitors from 35 states, Switzerland, France, New Zealand, Philippines, and Afghanistan to the Big Well Museum from June 21-27, 2021 in Greensburg. Total visitors for the year so far is 4654.

Summer Smash N Crash is coming to 2021 Pratt County Fair

The Pratt County Fair will again host Outlaw Promotions for the 2021 Demo Derby. Plan to attend the Summer Smash N Crash, 7 p.m. July 23, 2021, at the Pratt County Fair. On top of the pot Outlaw has a Mad Dog pot that will award bonus money (total divided by how many beats there are) in each heat to the car that comes out and is the most aggressive voted on by three judges who have no ties to the derby. Right now their pot is at $4000. All cash payout will be determined by car count. For entry information contact Rusty Owens at 620-388-0510.



Attention 4-H and open class poultry exhibitors

A state veterinarian will be at the Pratt County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. on Monday, July 12, to test any poultry to be entered at the 2021 Pratt County Fair. Exhibitors must provide proof that birds are pullorum-typhoid clean before they can show their birds at the fair. There is no charge for this testing at the fairgrounds.



Hudson Chicken Ride is August 7, 2021

The 15th annual Hudson Chicken Ride is set for August 7, with registration starting at 6:16 a.m. at the Main Street Park in Hudson. Ride starts at 7 a.m. sharp. This is a bicycle ride on quiet roads in central Kansas farmlands. Preregistration is $25 by July 24. All proceeds go to Hudson Community Club for community improvements. After the ride, the Wheatland Cafe will serve a fried chicken dinner. Call Shannon 620-458-3161 or Leah 620-546-4093 for more information.