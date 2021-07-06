Fusion Bank celebrates 125th anniversary

COURTESY OF FUSION BANK

Fusion Bank celebrated its 125th anniversary June 30.

The bank, which first opened in 1896, was first named the First State Bank and opened with a total capital stock of $5,000.

Douglas Briggs, chairman and CEO, took the control of the family enterprise in 2006, making him the fifth-generation leader of the bank. His respect for the bank’s legacy inspired him to install a history wall in the new Overland Park location, displaying photos and ledgers from the earliest days of the bank.

The bank opened under the new name, Fusion Bank, in February 2021. The name was chosen to represent their focus on creating a banking fusion of traditional classic banking with online and mobile technology.