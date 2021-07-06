Veterans encouraged to enter art show in Dodge City

The Dodge City Veterans Council has announced that the Avenue of Flags has received a grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission to host three art shows for veteran artists. The first show will be held at Carnegie Center for the Arts on August 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a $75 entry fee with each artist receiving a $50 stipend to offset expenses. Veteran artists will retain 100% of the proceeds from the sale of their art.

Veterans Council Secretary Charles Sellens said that there are 20 slots for art entries per show. He hopes to fill those with veteran artwork, but if there are not enough, those slots may be open to direct veteran family-members' artwork.

"The grant we got will pay for judges, and the $75 entry fee will cover veteran council expenses," Sellens said. "The best way I could figure to make this affordable for veterans was to give a $50 stipend back for each entry. We want to encourage our Kansas veterans to enter all types of their own artwork."

Entry fees will also be used to benefit veterans, veterans’ families, and veterans’ organizations. Four pictures of each artist’s work will be posted on Dodge City Veteran Council’s website with information for private sale. Questions and request for special accommodations may be directed to: Veterans Council Secretary Charles Sellens, 620-255-9340 or werchaps@cox.net.

Mike Casey, owner of Casey’s Cowtown in Dodge City, was the first veteran to register and entry for the August 6 art show.

“Being the first to register for this Avenue of Flags art show is appropriate,” Casey said. “My father, James Casey, and I started the Avenue of Flags when we were active in the VFW. We erected the first 125 flag poles then turned it over to Bob Hughes. It kept getting bigger and better until now there are nearly 500 flags flown on special days to honor veterans.”

Entries will remain open until all 20 slots for each of the three art shows are filled, Sellens said.