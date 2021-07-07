Fourth of July brings families, community together for fun in Kiowa County

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

Kiowa County residents enjoyed many a celebrations to commemorate the 4th of July over the weekend. The Hometown 4th of July kicked off in Greensburg on Saturday, July 3, with the Firecracker 5K and 1 mile fun run. This event was organized by The Class Room. The Class Room owner Whitney Kreger said there were over 50 participants this year.

"Proceeds are going to Youth Core to send kids to camp. And we had several local businesses donate prizes for winners," said Kreger.

Greensburg Recreation provided water bottles and the Campbell Family sand the national anthem.

Sunday's activities included a free will donation hamburger feed at the Big Well Park. The Greensburg Fire Department cooked and served the food and community members brought chairs to the park to eat and gather with friends. Local churches provided a snack before fireworks got started. At 8:30 homemade ice cream was provided by First Baptist Church and cake by Lighthouse Worship Center. Throughout the night, there were yard games, kids fireworks, music, water activities, and a lot of good conversation held among those gathering together.

The fireworks show started around 9:45, and the sky was lit up with colors and loud noises for those in the park and around town. Residents also shot off their own fireworks, so there was plenty to see in the sky above Greensburg.

The Hometown 4th of July was organized by PowerUp Greensburg and made possible through generous donations from the Kiowa County Pharmacy, City of Greensburg, and the Greensburg Police Department.