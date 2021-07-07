City leaders approve $31,340 purchase of roller skates

Hannah Brown

Pratt Tribune

City Manager Nick Hernandez spoke to Dodge City Mayor and city commissioners Tuesday, July 6, about purchasing roller skates to provide activities for local families. The total purchase price for the skates is $31,340.50. After discussing the benefits and logistics of the idea, commissioners moved, seconded, and approved 4-0 to purchase the skates. Mayor Rick Sowers along with commissioners Brian Delzeit, Joe Nuci, and Blanca Soto were present for the discussion and motion. Vice Mayor Kent Smoll was absent.

Also at the July 6 meeting, held Tuesday because of the holiday on the regular Monday meeting date, a representative spoke to the commissioners in regards to Dodge City Days. If passed, the ordinance would categorize Dodge City Days as a special event, allowing the organizers of Dodge City Days to request a special permit to allow alcohol to be sold by already licensed vendors in a monitored area. The ordinance passed 4-0.

In another action item, Director of Finance Nicole May talked to the mayor and commissioners about changing the signers for one of the city's accounts. Interim Parks and Facilities Director Daniel Cecil will be added to the Parks and Facilities petty cash account after members voted 4-0 to approve May's request.

In staff reports, Hernandez shared that the Delta Variant of COVID-19 has been found in Dodge City. Hernandez talked about the city's 4th of July celebration. He said there was around 600-700 individuals who came out for the fun at the arena. He reported that there was a lot of praise from attendees about the location and activities. There were four fire calls over the weekend, two grass fires, and two dumpster fires, but it was a safe weekend for fireworks.

The commissioners conducted two, 15-minute executive sessions following Hernandez's staff report.

The meeting was adjourned following the executive sessions.