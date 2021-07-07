Golden Belt Community Foundation opens Giving Tuesday registration

COURTESY OF GOLDEN BELT COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Planning for this year’s Giving Tuesday, which will be held Nov. 30, has started at the Golden Belt Community Foundation.

The foundation is inviting all qualified charitable organizations in Barton, Pawnee, Rush and Stafford counties to participate in the giving campaign and celebration.

This year GBCF will continue using the giving platform for the second year in a row: goldenbeltgives.org. All Giving Tuesday details will be hosted in one location, including the registration form, giving form, online giving, total dollars donated and organization profiles. Information on the giving site is live and will continue to be updates as time gets closer to Nov. 30. The hashtag being used for the effort is #GoldenBeltGives.

New organizations that would like to sign up for this year’s campaign may check out the “How It Works” page on the website and give the office a call to set up a time to register. These calls/meetings are designed to answer questions and help organizations with the online platform and the registration form.

Giving Tuesday is open to:

Any qualified charitable organization in Barton, Pawnee, Rush or Stafford counties

Funds raised may be granted directly back to the charitable organization or added to the organization’s endowment fund — it is the organization’s choice

Matching funds will be awarded proportionally

Other incentives to participate and school challenges to be announced

Participating organizations must opt in by Sept. 1, 2021, in order to participate. Organizations must complete their registration form on the giving site by this date.

To learn more, visit the foundation website at www.goldenbeltcf.org and the giving site. For additional questions, contact Mackenzie Mitchell, development and communications coordinator, at 620-792-3000 or mackenzie@goldenbeltcf.org.