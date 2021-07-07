Physician to speak about new Dodge City pregnancy center

An anti-abortion rally with Biking for Babies will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at Taylor’s Roadhouse in Dodge City. The rally includes free hot dogs and hamburgers and anti-abortion merchandise.

Kansas state Rep. Tatum Lee-Hahn will be present to speak about the anti-abortion movement and the recently passed Value Them Both Amendment. Dr. Randolph Matthews will also be on site to visit with guests about the new Dodge City Pregnancy Center he is developing.

“The public is encouraged to attend and grab a bite to eat,” said event organizer Laura Tawater.

Biking for Babies is a national nonprofit that was founded in 2009. Co-founders Jimmy and Mike had a vision of young men and women using their God-given talents to raise awareness and financial support for pregnancy resource centers across the country. Jimmy and Mike took up their bikes and cycled across the state of Illinois, talking with those they encountered to share the beauty and dignity of every human life. That first ride raised over $14,000, which they donated to Living Alternatives, a pregnancy resource center in Illinois.

Biking for Babies has grown exponentially since 2009, financially contributing over $808,000 and raising awareness for 66 pregnancy resource centers. The 2021 team involves 51 missionaries who represent 42 pregnancy resource centers across 17 states. These support crew and rider missionaries become the face of their partnered center, sharing their stories of lives saved and a vision for a world that responds to crisis with faith, hope and love.

This summer from July 11 to 17, Biking for Babies missionaries will depart as teams from four locations on their long-distance bike ride: Green Bay, Wis.; Columbus, Ohio; Natchez, Miss.; and Holly, Colo. Each route will cover 600-800 miles during the week and converge in St. Louis for a Celebration of Life event on July 17. The Western route, consisting of nine missionaries, will begin riding on July 11. The team of seven bikers and two support crew will bike into Dodge City about 6 p.m. Sunday, July 11, to Taylor’s Roadhouse at 2305 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.