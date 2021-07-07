Hope Center, Arrowhead West and Pratt Area Humane Society benefit from local train rides

The Pratt Pilot Club International opened the Pilot Express for train rides a little early this year. Usually rides begin in June, but due to the partial reopening after the pandemic, it was decided to open for rides in May - and do it a little differently.

This year train riders could decide to which non-profit they wished their $1 ride admittance to go. More than $500 in donations was raised for local charities in this way.

A presentation of checks was recently made at a Pilot Club meeting and the following representatives received financial gifts for their organizations.

Pratt Pilot Club President Jeanette Gaider presented $215 to April Hemphill for the Pratt Area Humane Society, $155 to Ashley Jorns for Arrowhead West, and $135 to Pam Ford and Scott Howell for the Hope Center.

The community is thanked for taking part in this fun fundraiser with the Pilot Club Express.