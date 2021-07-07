Williamson is bringing new life to old buildings to meet housing needs in Pratt

Terry Williamson is doing his part to improve property values - and quality of life - in Pratt. Just last week he completed renovations at the former Uptown Motel, or informerly known Ninnescah Apartments, a half block North of the First and Ninnescah street intersection.

"I specialize in bringing troubled properties up to par and providing more affordable, good, housing options in Pratt," Williamson said.

Williamson said he manages more than 40 rental properties in Pratt, working as TK Handyman Services, financed by Howell Properties of Wichita, which was formerly known as Tan Oak Properties.

"My goal is to let people know we are fixing up Pratt," Williamson said. "This is something that is good for our community. We've done a complete remodel on 13 units here and are in the final cleaning process. Seven of these are already rented but there are still some units available."

The exterior improvements are a visible change for the building that originally was the Pratt County Hospital. Inside Williamson has put in new sheet rock, new flooring, new trim and a lot of new paint.

"It's not an elegant remodel, but it is very nice," Williamson said. "It's clean. We have an improved vending area, full laundry service and will be screening applicants so we have a safe, improved place for people to live."

As of the first week of July, Williamson said there was 1 one- bedroom, one studio and 3 two-bedroom apartments left to lease.

"We are charging $500 per month, which includes all bills paid (gas, sewer, water) except electricity," he said. "A this price, we don't offer luxuries like cable and internet. That is up to the renter."

Williamson said there has been an increased need for good, clean, affordable housing in Pratt and he is doing his best to meet those needs.

"I think, that after the COVID-19 pandemic, more people are working from home and they want to get out of the big cities and experience small-town rural life, just like what we have here in Pratt," he said. "This is good for Pratt. We have something special here."

Howell may be reached at 620-388-6239 by those who would like more information about the remodeled rental options at the apartment building on north Ninnescah.