Stafford County no longer to pay for dusty road treatment

Nita Keenan

Stafford County Clerk

The Stafford County Board of County Commissioners met in regular session on June 30 in the Commission Room in the Annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Present: Clayton Grimmett, Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner. Julie Lyon was present.

Road Supervisor Phillip Nusser met with the board to discuss a dust problem with a stretch of road that runs by Larry and Harold Tanner’s residences. Magnesium chloride has been applied at county expense in the past to help with the dust issue. It was the consensus of the board to no longer have the county pay for and apply the chloride solution to the roadway.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the minutes of the June 23 session. Motion carried 3-0.

Todd Taylor, Jo Caley and Jeff Weaver, chief financial officer, presented statistics and budget information for Stafford County Hospital. A $477,000 budget allocation was discussed for 2022, the same as 2021.

The remainder of the meeting was spent reviewing department budgets for 2022. June payroll and accounts payable vouchers and checks were approved and signed from the following funds: General, $194,359.15; Road & Bridge, $73,650.40; Health, $12,954.91; Fire, $28,842.78; Nox Weed, $4,114.38; Appraiser, $12,364.01; Solid Waste, $4,185.29; EMS, $22,828.35; Motor Vehicle, $521.21; E-911, $974.54; PHEP, $910.28; Co Atty Diversion, $1,700.00; Total, $357,405.30.

Meeting adjourned at 10:23 a.m.