Kiowa County 4-H and Free Fair starts on July 11 with horse events

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

Hot on the heels of the Fourth of July holiday comes the 2021 Kiowa County 4-H and Free Fair. Officially scheduled as July 19-22, pre-fair events begin much sooner. The first event of this year's fair starts July 11 with the horse show. The horse show will start at 7 p.m. at the Edwards County Fairgrounds in Kinsley.

On Tuesday, July 13, Kiowa County 4-Her's in the fashion revue project will display their garments that they made or bought for the judging. This event is closed to the public, but the outfits will be on display throughout the week of the fair and there will be a public show later in the week.

Monday, July 19 is the first full day of the fair at the grounds in Greensburg. Local 4-Hers who have raised animals all year, made woodworking projects, taken pictures, or grown veggies, along with many other projects, will check in their items Monday morning. All of this hard work will be on display in the building for the rest of the week for community members to see. Monday afternoon there is a handpet show at 2 p.m. followed by the poultry and rabbit show at 3 p.m. That evening, food trucks will be available at 6 p.m. for dinner, followed by ice cream at 7 p.m., sponsored by Peoples Insurance. A carnival with games and prizes is the main feature of the evening, running from 7-8:30 p.m. There will also be a pedal pull at 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Farm Bureau.

To kick things off on Tuesday, 4-Hers will show their pigs at 8 a.m. This includes market and showmanship classes. Super cow/calf pairs can be checked in from 9 a.m.-11 a.m., and will be judged at 5 p.m. Alliance Ag & Grain is sponsoring Tuesday's meal, which is from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. 4-Hers will get to show off their hard work in the beef program at 7 p.m., with beef market and showmanship classes.

The sheep show gets the events rolling on the third day of the fair, starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning is "Kids Morning" sponsored by Kiowa County EMS from 10-11 a.m. There is a showmanship clinic at 3 p.m. Water-slide kickball will relieve 4-Hers and others of the heat from 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Ranch Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. at the rodeo arena and there will be concessions available.

The fair wraps on Thursday with 4-Hers taking their projects and hard earned ribbons home, but not before a full day of contests. First is the cinnamon roll contest at 9 a.m., at the same time, 4-Hers who earned top honors in showmanship will compete in Round Robin showmanship. Local banks Centera Bank, Haviland/Mullinville State Bank, People’s Bank, and Greensburg Stat Bank branch of SJN are sponsoring the meal, which is 5:30-6:30p.m. And a special costume pet parade, open to the public, takes place at 7 p.m, followed by the 4-H Livestock Premium Auction at 7:30 p.m.