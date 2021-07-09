Kiowa County Senior Center shares menus for coming week

Kari Kyle

Kiowa County Signal

Groundbreaking Anniversary! Please join us for an ice cream social July 16 at 1 p.m. We will be celebrating the 10 years since the groundbreaking of the center on July 16, 2011. We are truly blessed and fortunate that there was a group in the community with a vision to rebuild the Kiowa County Senior Center! Without a doubt that was the right decision for the senior citizens that reside here and participate in the day-to-day activities. Please stop by and experience for yourself the bright spot the center has become in so many lives.

The Kiowa County Senior Center is looking for a part-time cook. Applicants looking for a rewarding position working approximately 20 hours a week please stop by the senior center at 431 South Main in Greensburg Mon-Fri 9 am-3 pm and ask for an application, or email resume to kcseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Next Week’s Menu:

Monday, July 12: Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Peas & Carrots, Mandarin oranges w/marshmallow, Garlic Bread

Tuesday, July 13: Fish, Toss Salad, Peaches, Crackers

Wednesday, July 14: Chicken Patty Sandwich, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Beans, Apple Slices, Bun

Thursday, July 15: Taco Salad, Fruit Fling, Cheese Dip, Tortilla Chips

Friday, July 16: Popcorn Shrimp, Mini Bakers, Cauliflower w/cheese, Applesauce