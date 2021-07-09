Santa Fe Trail Association to commemorate anniversary

Special to Daily Globe

The Santa Fe Trail Association will commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron Chapter by spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray counties.

The Daughters of the American Revolution marker located across from the Dodge House on Highway 50 will be highlighted this week. There is a Santa Fe Trail Geo-Cache in the lobby of the motel.

Information about the trail can be found at santafetrail.org and santafetrail200.org.