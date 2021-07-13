Vernon Filley Art Museum captures community and state interest with recent displays

The recent Community Art Class displays for summer work have gone back to their creators, but there is still plenty of inspiring and enjoyable artwork to view and interact with at the Vernon Filley Art Museum this summer in Pratt, according to museum co-director Brittany Novotny.

"We've had a lot of visitors in to enjoy the "Two Visions - One Prairie" exhibit, and have even sold several of those paintings. They feature a lot of Kansas landscapes that people really seem to connect with," Novotny said.

Two Kansas painters, Cally Krallman and Bev Radefeld, visited several picturesque sites around Kansas and each painted their own vision of the views, resulting in side-by-side comparisons of colorful pastures, old barns, gully-washouts, skylines, sun-scapes and more.

This showing will be in place at the museum through August 7, along with an ever-changing gallery of museum-owned artworks, artifacts and collected crafts.

"We have a great committee of people who continually refresh our gift shop products, with several special items that might inspire summer youth activities," Novotny said.

The recent summer art showcase featured work done by local artists under the direction of leaders like Darren Parker, Laura Krusemark and Mary Hardin.

"The classes were all well-attended and we had some beautiful work come out of those," Novotny said.

A special reception for the Miss Kansas Organization took place at the museum Saturday night, and the museum was the exhibit venue for Miss Kansas 2019-2020 Annika Wooton's Show Me Your Shoes display.

Open hours at the museum this summer are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday-Friday, 1-4 p.m. on Saturdays. Call (620) 933-2787 for more information or visit online sites.