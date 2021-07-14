Quilt of Valor awarded in Pratt

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

On Thursday, July 8, the Pratt chapter of the Quilts of Valor presented a quilt to another deserving veteran. This quilt was given to Staff Sergeant Paul M. (last name withheld by family) who joined the Army in 1967 and served two years. He received his Basic Training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. He also received training at Fort Benning, Georgia and Fort Polk, Louisiana. He was deployed to Vietnam and served in ICORPS in the North Mountains, and supervised 40 men in his platoon. Paul was awarded the Medal of Valor and the Purple Heart for his service.

In 2003, a quilter named Catherine Roberts started the movement that became Quilts of Valor when her son was deployed in Iraq. Since then over 275,986 Quilts of Valor have been awarded, said Rosalie Rose, leader of the Pratt chapter. The Pratt branch of the national organization had been making quilts since October of 2018.

“I come from a military family,” Rose said, “My father served in WWII, and my brother in Vietnam. This is a very good way to give back to our veterans. Our mission is to honor service members and veterans who have been touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” Rose said.

Quilts given to veterans are meant to express gratitude, thanks and provide tangible comfort.

"We honor you for leaving all you hold dear to serve whether in time of crisis or in time of peace," Rose said. "This Quilt of Valor unequivocally says thank you for your service, sacrifice, and valor in serving our nation.”

To find out more about Quilts of Valor, visit their website at qovf.org.