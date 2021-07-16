Kiowa County Senior Center plans for groundbreaking anniversary party

The Kiowa County Senior Center invites all to a Groundbreaking Anniversary Ice Cream Social at 1 p.m. on July 16 at the center in Greensburg.

"We will be celebrating the 10 years since the groundbreaking of the center (July 16, 2011)," said director Kari Kyle. "We are truly blessed and fortunate that there was a group in the community with a vision to rebuild the Kiowa County Senior Center. Without a doubt that was the right decision for the senior citizen’s that reside here and participate in the day-to-day activities. Please stop by and experience for yourself the bright spot the center has become in so many lives."

The Kiowa County Senior Center contniues to advertise the need for a part-time cook. Applicants looking for a rewarding position working approximately 20 hours a week should stop by the senior center at 431 South Main in Greensburg from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. any Monday-Friday and ask for an application, or email resume to kcseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Next Week’s Menu:

Monday, July 19: Pork Chop, Mashed Potatoes w/gravy, Green Peas, Dinner Roll

Tuesday, July 20: BBQ Chicken, Scalloped Potatoes, Green Beans, Peaches & Pudding, Dinner Roll

Wednesday, July 21: Ham Salad, Cottage Cheese, Spinach Salad, Crackers, Fruit

Thursday, July 22: Biscuit w/sausage gravy, Hash Browns, Broccoli, Fruit

Friday, July 23: Hamburger, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Cake & Ice Cream (Monthly bday party & Bingo)