County commissioners hear about COVID-19 funds, emergency updates, sheriff department

Michael Blackford

Pratt Tribune

Heather Morgan, economic development consultant, met with Pratt County commissioners last week to help guide them in the proper use of the COVID-19 relief funds.

Tim Branscom, Pratt County Emergency Management Director, reported he is working on the county’s emergency operating procedures manual. Branscom said he is also working alongside neighboring counties. The revised documents should be completed by the end of August.

Sheriff Jimmy White shared ongoing issues he is having with the Kansas Department of Transportation and asked for the commissioners input. White said that when the county calls KDOT to respond to emergencies that require a road closure and detour, their response is less than friendly. Sheriff White played recordings of phone calls from the last instance so the commissioners could hear for themselves. Sheriff White brought copies of the regulations explaining what is required by the county when a road closure emergency arises. White said he plans to continue handling future issues as the state regulations require.

Doug Fruend, road department supervisor, told county commissioners that employees at the feed lot northwest of town are hauling manure away from the business and because of the recent rains, the roads are in less than optimal condition right now. Fruend said they have been laying additional rock on the surfaces but asked for patience from the commission and area residents who drive those roads, as he waits until the feedlot is finished with the process or the roads dry out to apply more rock or sand.

Scott Harris, emergency medical services, gave a thanks to Skyline Grain who just presented Pratt Emergency Medical Services with a grant check of $625.