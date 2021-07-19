2021 Pratt County Fair schedule lists events for the rest of the week

The 2021 Pratt County Fair opened last week with an early-event Fashion Revue on Friday, July 16, but most events are slated to get rolling this week at the Pratt County Fairgrounds south of town.

Wednesday, July 21 - open class and 4-H exhibits, 6 to 10 p.m.; 4-H and open class goat show 6:30 p.m. show arena

Thursday, July 22 - opening of the 4-H Exhibit Hall, 8 a.m.; 4-H and open class swine show, 8 a.m.; rabbit and poultry show, 8:30 a.m.; sheep show, 1 p.m.; stick horse race, 6:30 p.m. followed by haystack money scramble; bucket calf show, 7 p.m.; special auctions and awards 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23 - 4-H and open class exhibits open, 8 a.m., beef show, 8:30 a.m.; round robin showmanship, 4:30 p.m.; commercial exhibits, ax throwing, food trucks, race cars, 6-10 p.m.; 7 p.m. demolition derby

Saturday, July 24 - 4-H livestock sale 1 p.m.; cornhole tournament, 3 p.m.; pedal tractor pull, 5:30 p.m.; commercial exhibits, ax throwing, food trucks, race cars, 6-10 p.m.; beef and pork raffle, membership drawings 6:30 p.m.; Scott Powell and On the Hill southern Christian rock band, 7 p.m.