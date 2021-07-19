2021 Pratt County Fair schedule lists events for the rest of the week

Jennifer Stultz
Pratt Tribune
The pigs, lambs and other 2021 projects are on their way to the fair - check out the schedule and make time for some family fun in Pratt County towards the week's end.

The 2021 Pratt County Fair opened last week with an early-event Fashion Revue on Friday, July 16, but most events are slated to get rolling this week at the Pratt County Fairgrounds south of town.

Wednesday, July 21 - open class and 4-H exhibits, 6 to 10 p.m.; 4-H and open class goat show 6:30 p.m. show arena

Thursday, July 22 - opening of the 4-H Exhibit Hall, 8 a.m.; 4-H and open class swine show, 8 a.m.; rabbit and poultry show, 8:30 a.m.; sheep show, 1 p.m.; stick horse race, 6:30 p.m. followed by haystack money scramble; bucket calf show, 7 p.m.; special auctions and awards 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 23 - 4-H and open class exhibits open, 8 a.m., beef show, 8:30 a.m.; round robin showmanship, 4:30 p.m.; commercial exhibits, ax throwing, food trucks, race cars, 6-10 p.m.; 7 p.m. demolition derby

Saturday, July 24 - 4-H livestock sale 1 p.m.; cornhole tournament, 3 p.m.; pedal tractor pull, 5:30 p.m.; commercial exhibits, ax throwing, food trucks, race cars, 6-10 p.m.; beef and pork raffle, membership drawings 6:30 p.m.; Scott Powell and On the Hill southern Christian rock band, 7 p.m.