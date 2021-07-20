Barclay Basketball Youth Camp to be held July 23-30 in Haviland

COURTESY OF BARCLAY COLLEGE

The first annual Barclay Boys and Girls Basketball Youth Camp will be held July 23-30.

The camp will be held at Haviland Gymnasium, 607 Kingman, Haviland, Tuesday through Thursday and at Barclay’s Hocket Auditorium, Barclay College.

Tanner Huck was recently named the men’s basketball head coach at Barclay. He began his coaching career conducting summer camps at Barclay for Uncharted Waters Sports Ministry in 2016. He was hired as an assistant coach for the 2017-2018 season.

Participants will receive a T-shirt, individualized instruction and an athlete mentor. It will cost $30 to register. For more information text 620-635-6425 or email Tanner Huck at tanner.huck@barclaycollege.edu.