4-H builds confidence for future dreams; Pratt County Fair is project showcase this week

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

The 2021 Pratt County Fair is in full swing this week, getting a start with the 4-H Fashion Show. Reagan Blasi, a member of Pratt County 4-H, has a very busy week ahead of her as not only did she model several outfits at the fashion show Friday, July 16, but she is involved in several other 4-H projects that will be showcased the rest of this week, including rocketry, pigs, sheep, foods, and sewing.

For the sewing project, Blasi crafted a fun, bold print cold-shoulder, knit dress, as well as comfortable pajama pants with a Moana patterned fabric. She said the hardest part of this project was sewing the knit dress, as the knit fabric was very stretchy and slippery. Also, due to the pandemic, Blasi was unable to attend her usual sewing classes with Sue Buhler. Buhler hosts days throughout the summer for young 4-Hers in the sewing project to work and get help on their projects. Nevertheless, Blasi is very proud of the projects she created.

“I like to make clothes that are bold and fashionable,” Blasi said. “I can express myself through the clothes I make and wear. My favorite part of my dress this year is the cold-shoulder and fun colors.”

As for her other projects, Blasi is excited to showcase her silver rocket called Supernova, as well as her pigs, sheep, and foods. Blasi said that the best part of making her rocket was painting it. A stumbling block was when part of her rocket shot too far into the sky during a test run, and she wasn’t able to find the missing piece.

Blasi said that her two pigs, Angel and Pepper, are ready to hit the show ring. Blasi said that Angel, despite the name, can sometimes be a little naughty when she puts her hooves up on the fence and refuses to get down. Pepper, on the other hand, just enjoys belly scratches.

After her 4-H years, Blasi has big aspirations. She wants to be a ballerina in New York City, and is well on her way since she has been taking ballet classes for eight years. More on the academic side, she plans to be a marine biologist and help conserve wildlife, in particular manatees. Whichever path Blasi chooses, whether it be all, one, or none, of her current dreams, she said learning how to deal with life and projects in 4-H will always be an important part of the journey.