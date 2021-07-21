Shoppers invited to Greensburg for annual craft sales event on Saturday

Hannah Brown

Kiowa County Signal

The annual Christmas in July Arts, Crafts, and Vendor Show in happening again this year in Greensburg on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is forecasted to be a hot day, but the Greensburg Rec Center at 600 S. Main St is an air conditioned building, and there will be food vendors present all day. Lighthouse Worship Center is responsible for the planning and coordinating of the event, according to Pam Wagner, who served multiple roles at the church. This is a free event for people to attend, and there are 32 booths that will be selling various goods. There will also be door prizes every 15 minutes. These prizes are all things vendors have chosen to donate. If a vendor donated a door prize, their booth fee was reduced. This is a ministry opportunity for the Lighthouse Worship center.

"The money that we receive from our booth fees go to missions and ministries of our church," said Wager.

Cindy Pyatt will be offering cinnamon rolls, breakfast burritos, bierocks, hamburgers, Frito Pie, chips, drinks, and desserts. The proceeds from this will go to the Boys and Girls Missionary Crusade, which provides missionaries with educational material to teach children about Jesus.

They are not currently taking anymore vendors because they have a full building right now. This is up from last year, when there were only around 18.

"We are at capacity, we are going to call it quits," said Wagner. "We have filled 34 spaces and that's just about all we can have. The following list is all the vendors and an idea of what they will be selling.

Stephanie's Candles N More - candles, bath salts, etched glass bakeware, Mom Stitches - crocheted items, faux leather key fobs, resin jewelry, GGs Honey Beez and More - honey/honey products, dog treats, Unbelievable Nails - Color Street nail polish strips, Seacat Metal Works - custom metal signs, metal art, Chalk Couture - chalk paint/finished products, Sweet Spreads - homemade jams, jellies, okra, salsa; handmade quilts, Wheel Throw Pottery Studio and Shop - pottery, dishware, ornaments, home accents, ceramics, Susie's Country Store - handmade towels, mug rugs, framed items, Firstfruit Crafts - Screen print/vinyl transfer t-shirts, pillows, Christmas decorations, mugs, Rada - knives, kitchen utensils, dips, cutting boards, etc., Paparazzi - jewelry, LE Crea8tions - painted rocks/phone grips, Tupperware, Scentsy by Karen - warmers, wax, light bulbs, hand soap, Sunset Whisper Farm - goat's milk soap, shampoo, lotion, Donate Life Booth/Usborne Books, Triple L Ranch - grass fed/finished beef; painted rocks/other crafts, A & J's Homestead - skin care lotions, soaps, sunscreen, pet shampoo/other pet products, Perfectly Posh - skin care products, Cindi's Hope - handmade African merchandise - nativity sets, wood/fabric animals, jewelry, purses, Bible covers, cozys, hats, blankets, Christmas tree skirts; money raised goes to schools in Rwanda, Africa., Sara's Creative Crochet - crocheted items, Origami Owl - necklaces, charms, lockets, bracelets, Thirty One - totes, thermals, purses, organizing items, Farmwife Chic Boutique - women's, girl's, boy's clothing; jewelry, Lil Bits of Love/Aloette Skincare/Make-Up - embroidered items, pillows, bags, Beaded jewelry by Kim Madison, Lil Blessings - patriotic/Christian keychains, jewelry, buttons, etc., Under a Cottonwood - wreaths, door hangers, home decor, Jody's Junk - crocheted/felt items, knitted items, Trevor's Kustom Kreationz - artwork handmade from wood and epoxy resin.

Be sure to check out all 34 vendors and what they have to offer and enter for a chance to win a door prize from one of the vendors.