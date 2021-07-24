Hathaway family meets in St. John for 2021 reunion

COURTESY OF THE HATHAWAY FAMILY

Pratt Tribune

The annual Hathaway reunion, families of the 12 children of the late John William and Reno Hathaway, was held June 26 at the I.O.O.F. Lodge in St. John.

The reunion has 64 attendees. The hostess for the reunion was Debbie Haddon. A covered dish lunch was served at noon and a short business meeting taking place after. Pictures were taken of the first cousins attending the reunion and family pictures. A craft auction was then held.

In attendance from St. John were Mark and Doris Tompkins, Judy Shelton, Linda Frans, Jerry Hathaway and Seth, Wade and Tonya Sanders, Sheila Fisher and Tim Easley, Carl Jr. and Zoe Staub, Kerry and Rita Suiter, Lonnie and Diane Staub and Zelma Wendelburg.

Attending from out of town were Denis and Teresa Bachand, Fern Tompkins, Sara, Savanah, Morgan, and Rylea Tutak of Great Bend; Bernard and Marilyn Appelhans, Bob and Denise Appelhans of Valley Center; Rachella Briggs, Wendi Rieb, Stacey Utech and Loretta Karst of Topeka; Pat and Randy Carr of Douglas; Haley Sizemore, Don Hathaway, Kent and Tammy Pruett of Stafford; Mike Miller of Dodge City; Heather Sizemore, Makiah Webber and Evan Drummond of Hoisington; Karen Zamarripa of Wichita; Ellis and Carmen Wardall and Jae Willems of McPherson; Karen Sweeden, Vicki Bunn, Tammy and Megan Knoche, Brenda Goodwin and Shawn Prugle, Casey Williams, Spencer Hathaway and Zoe Cohen of Hutchinson.

Attending from out of state were James Hathaway of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Michael and Ronald Cadman of Bellingham, Washington; Carol, Sarah and Mackensie Larson of Petersburg, Alaska; Charles and Susan Miller of Dewey, Oklahoma; and Sheri Curran of Parkville, Missouri.

The 2022 reunion in St. John will be announced at a later date.