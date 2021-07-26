News briefs from USD 382, Barton Community College, the Big Well Museum and NWOS shared

Pratt enrollment information

USD 382’s One Stop Enrollment is scheduled for Tuesday, August 3, from 7:30 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. in the Pratt High School Commons. Online enrollment forms will be available online on Monday, July 26, 2021 at www.usd382.com.

If someone has recently moved into the district, needs an interpreter, or is entering kindergarten, individual help will be provided from 7:30 am - 9:30 am at One Stop Enrollment. Questions? Please contact David Schmidt or Heather Van Slyke at 620-672-4500.

Barton honors students from area schools

Barton Community College has named 284 students to the President’s List for the spring 2021 semester. To qualify for this honor students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale. Local students included on this list are: Baylee Schrag (Hudson), Tara Ferguson and Melissa Meursing (Kinsley), Anna Suiter and Lexas Wright (Macksville), BrayLynn Anshutz and Jonathan Lyon (St. John).

Barton Community College is a two-year school located in Great Bend.

Museum visitors on the increase

The Big Well Museum in Greensburg reports there were 362 visitors from July 12-18, 2021. These visitors came from 25 different states and three countries (Kenya, South Africa and Norther Mariana Islands). The total of visitors so far this year is 5,742.