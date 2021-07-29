New housing and updated buildings are part of Eco Devo plans in Stafford County

Slowly but surely the Stafford County Economic Development team is making positive changes in Stafford County. Sometimes the changes are small, sometimes they are more noticeable, but no matter how long it takes, Carolyn Dun and team are dedicated to bringing about those changes.

At the end of June, the K-State crew and volunteers from Flint Hills Renewable Energy & Efficiency Cooperative (FHREEC) installed solar panels on the house at 8th and Broadway in St. John. This was part of the Net+ Studio’s energy efficient design.

This 3-bed, 2-bath house has 1100 sq ft. and vaulted ceilings, making it feel larger than it is. A house is a project of the Net Positive Studio started in 2018 by Michael Gibson, who is a licensed architect and associate professor of architecture at Kansas State University, and who teaches students to design and build homes for demonstration and partners with nonprofits to help fund the projects and get them built.

Under construction since early March 2021, the home is almost complete and a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place, along with open house tours on May 29.

Another improvement to the St. John community completed recently by the economic development board was the installation of awnings at 311 N. Broadway. This building houses the offices of Stafford County Economic Development and Workspace 311. The awnings were removed last fall to get recovered and have been a project in progress ever since. They were completed earlier in the month of June.

Stafford County EcoDevo was established in 2011 through the leadership of the Stafford County Commission for the purpose of promoting economic and population growth throughout the county. It is through big and little projects that the organization works to support and promote positive growth in St. John and Stafford County.