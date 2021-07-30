New AmeriCorps member introduced to Stafford County commissioners

Nita J. Keenan

Pratt Tribune

The Stafford County board of county commissioners met in regular session June 21 in the Commission Room in the annex. Chairman Grimmett called the meeting to order at 8:30 a.m. Those present included Clayton Grimmett, Todd Wycoff and Bryce Garner.

Carolyn Dunn and Kathleen Norman, economic development, were present to introduce new AmeriCorps Vista member, Evan Reed. Reed comes to the county from California Polytechnic State University of San Luis Obispo. He will be working with Gray Photography Studio Inc. on arts programming throughout the county.

The audit report for economic development was discussed. Mike Minton, Gallagher and Associates, met with the board to discuss the six months review for the county health insurance claims so far for 2021.

Commissioner Wycoff moved, and Garner seconded, to recess to executive session for five minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception in order to discuss a sensitive matter. Motion carried 3-0. In at 9:45 a.m., out at 9:50 a.m. Those present included the county commissioners, county a, Mike Minton and county clerk. Commissioner Wycoff moved and Garner seconded to approve the minutes from the July 14 session. Motion carried 3-0. At the request of County Attorney Mike Robinson, Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for five minutes pursuant to the attorney client privilege exception, with the meeting to adjourn afterwards. Motion carried 3-0. In at 9:55 a.m., out at 10 a.m. Those present included county commissioners, county attorney, Sheriff Murrow and county clerk. Meeting adjourned at 10 a.m.