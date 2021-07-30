Our faith can shield us from the worst of life

Dick Bixler

Special to the Pratt Tribune

“But You, O Lord, are a shield for me, My glory and the One who lifts up my head.” (Psalm 3:3)

At the Bix Art Barn just south of Pratt, my studio is full of many shields of protection and safety. The welding helmet, cut off saw, plasma cutter and cutting torch all provide shields. These shields of protection are there to provide a barrier from hot metal sparks, blinding light and flying hot metal fragments. I have faith in my shields to protect my face, eyes and body from harm.

But none of my shields will work properly if I don’t respect the importance of my shields. The importance of proper maintenance, cleaning, and yes, actually using them. It just takes one time of not using my shields to allow serious damage to my eyes or body. I believe my metal welding shields protect me from any harmful foreign flying metal fragments throughout the day. I also believe my shields in our studio relate to each one of our protective shields in life.

Each one of us have an opportunity to have a shield everyday between us and the harmful fragments of life. These include fragments of depression, bullying, deception and the list goes on. There is an undeniable importance to have shields of faith. They are not meant to keep out the good, but to shield us from the bad fragments of life.

‘After these things the word of the Lord came to Abram in a vision, saying, “Do not be afraid, Abram. I am your shield, your exceedingly great reward.”’ (Genesis 15:1)

“The God of my strength, in whom I will trust; My shield and the horn of my salvation, My stronghold and my refuge; My Savior; You save me from violence.” (2 Samuel 22:3)