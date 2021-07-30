Reed is an avid supporter of the arts and advocates community enrichment activities

Kathleen Norman

St. John News

Fresh out of the California Polytechnic State University of San Luis Obispo, Calif., Evan Reed will be working with Stafford County Economic Development and Gray Photography Studio as the AmeriCorps Arts-Focused Community Relations VISTA. Originally from Santa Clarita, Calif., a suburb just outside the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Evan received his degree in Theatre with an emphasis in Arts Administration. He is a fervent supporter of the arts and a fierce advocate for community enrichment opportunities.

The AmeriCorps VISTA (Volunteers in Service to America) program specifically focuses on eliminating poverty through capacity building. In other words, working behind the scenes on things like developing programs, securing funding, and raising awareness.

As the Arts-Focused Community Relations VISTA, Evan will be working towards making impactful changes across the local creative economy through a shared community arts space while also attending to specific community needs to enhance the quality of life and to make all disciplines of the arts more accessible across Stafford County.

“I am pleased to have Evan here to help Gray Studio began arts programming in the Stafford County Community,” said Carol Long, President of Gray Photography Studio.

Assistant Director of Stafford County Economic Development, Kathleen Norman added “It’s great to have someone so passionate and creative join our community. I am looking forward to seeing all that Evan accomplishes this next year.”

Stafford County Economic Development also has two other AmeriCorps VISTA positions that they are looking to fill. The Workforce Development VISTA will cultivate a more robust workforce and increase employment opportunities across the county. The Public Health VISTA will help to protect and improve the health of people and their communities in Stafford County. For more information on each of these positions go to staffordecodevo.com/americorps-vista or call 620-549-3527.