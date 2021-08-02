Barclay College to hold Back-to-School Bash

COURTESY OF BARCLAY COLLEGE

Pratt Tribune

Barclay College will hold a Back-to-School Bash featuring Buckets ‘N’ Boards, a comedy percussion show, at 7 p.m. Aug. 20 in the Ross-Ellis Center for Arts and Ministry, Barclay College, 607 Kingman, Haviland.

The high-energy and family-friendly performance features percussion, songs, tap dances and various musical talents. Food trucks Strate’s Kountry Kitchen and Floyd’s Smoke Shack will be on-hand from 5 to 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children and free for ages 4 and younger and are available at barclaycollege.edu/buckets.