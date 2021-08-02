Meyer compelled to share end-times information with Pratt-area people

Richard Meyer of Pratt is enjoying retirement like many of his compatriots one yard project at a time. He enjoys a good laugh with his wife, Wanita, likes to make things in his shop and spends his time inside, outside, or anywhere the urge strikes him to go or be. But one thing is different about Richard Meyer than might meet the eye - God has given him a message for the church. It's a message that has been burning on his heart, confirmed by his time spent in researching in his Bible, something he feels called to share with his Pratt community.

"The church as we know it needs to wake up," Meyer said. "Our Christian denominations are being deceived, watered-down. I feel a strong sense of urgency that the end times are very near and things are going to start happening very soon in our world, on our earth, and the church needs to be ready. We as Christians need to be true to what God is telling us and completely commit and surrender to Him. We need to share the message of salvation, or have blood on our own hands."

Meyer is not an ordained minister but he said he has been active in several Pratt churches in the past 20 years. He has taken seminary classes online through the Free Methodist organization, but he said the words God places on his heart to tell others come from his continual reading of scripture as he researches and prepares workshop material to share with others about the study of the end of the earth.

For the past several months, Meyer has shared articles in the Pratt Tribune detailing what he has learned in his study of Revelations and other books of the Bible.

"I'm not crazy," he said. "When God tells me to write, I write. I have learned I cannot write what He does not confirm. When I say or type something wrong, I will hear a voice in my head, 'That's not what I said,' and I know God is the authority. He will speak to me through something I hear on the television or radio or read in my Bible. I have learned to recognize His authority. It's a gentle but firm guidance and I am compelled to share what I know."

Meyer didn't start out trying to be prophetic or even live a life that would make him some sort of authority on end times or faith. There were, however, life experiences he now looks back on, that shaped him into the person he is now, experiences that can be explained by no other way than God had his hand on his life.

His father always wanted to be a Nazarene missionary, but family life prevented that, especially when his mother was killed in a car wreck just before he turned 7. With four children to raise, mission work wasn't in the picture, but church revivals were.

Then, as a child in middle school, Meyer was diagnosed with osteomyelitis and told he would never be able to run or even walk without braces. He outgrew that affliction, able to run 20-mile burro races in the desert as a young man. He also came down with typhoid fever while in high school, but recovered from that as well. After high school he joined the Navy and served on a ship out of Pearl Harbor. He lived in California several years before meeting and marrying a woman who had been born in Medicine Lodge. The couple moved to Kansas, settled in Sawyer, and he found employment in the oil fields.

"In '83 I had my leg smashed between a 4-ton swing and a 2-ton setting," Meyer said. "I walked away from the accident, and even though it bothered me for a year or two, it is fine now. God is good."

Meyer said in '98 he was working at the gyp mill in Medicine Lodge, putting a bag left from the day before on the first spout of a new automatic bagging machine.

"Someone hit the start button," Meyer said. "I was standing in the way holding a bag with about 25 pounds in it. It hit me so hard that my bump hat landed 20 feet down the aisle. The rep. from the machine company told me that I was the first person he had ever heard of getting hit by one of them and walking away. Again, God is good."

Meyer said that gyp mill accident was a turning point in his life.

"I was working 12-hour shifts at the time, making a lot of money, spending a lot of money, but I realized God was keeping me around for a reason and I started listening to Him," he said. "My spiritual life had taken a lot of laps around the race track. I'd been knocked down quit a bit because I wanted to do things my way. I was in charge."

Meyer said that as he tried to put more of God in his life, fully aware that God had already saved his life on earth several times, the devil also threatened him.

"The devil challenged me every step of the way, that first year after that accident that I tried to hear more from God," he said. "It would have been so much easier to keep going the way I was, my own man, but I could feel God pulling me to Him."

After some time passed, Meyer said he persisted in his Bible study and the temptations grew less and his peace of mind and heart more as he became closer to God.

"I've learned that the best life is the one in which you just try to be true to what God tells you," he said. "I just want to share with others what God is telling me. The gospel has to be preached to every kingdom and then the end shall come."

Meyer said his love from Pratt and the people and churches he knows in this community has propelled him to prepare workshops about discipleship, spiritual gifts, personal relationships with God, finding the call and preparing for the end times.

"For the last 12 years I have been writing my own lesson series and making power-points to go with them," he said. "I spent a lot of time studying Revelations, as well as other prophetic books in the Bible, like Daniel, Ezekiel and Zachariah. There will be judgement for those who know God."

Meyer said sharing his faith and what God is telling him has become the most important thing he has ever done in his life. Time spent writing articles for the newspaper and creating shareable lessons in recent months has helped him become more organized.

"This is my destiny," he said. "I am ready to share this more in-depth with others."

Meyer said he plans to hold classes at the Pratt Free Methodist Church on Tuesdays. Those who would like more information may call him at 620-388-6604.