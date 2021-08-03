Leadership asks for support and understanding as COVID-19 precautions continue at Pratt

Michael Blackford

The months of June and July brought new leadership to the Grand Plains Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 331 State Rd, 61 on the north side of Pratt.

Alisha Craft LNHA, took over as Grand Plains Skilled Nursing Administrator in July and Meagan Wyant RN, became the Director of Nursing in June.

Craft began her nursing career as a CNA and took eight years off to serve in the military. She received her Nursing Home Administration degree while at her last duty station in Nebraska, and became licensed in Kansas in 2009. Craft, who began work at Grand Plains in July 2021, is married and has three children. She maintains her home in Kinsley and uses the drive home as therapy so when arriving home she can focus on her own family.

"I wish to bring that same focus of care for my family into my job at Grand Plains," Craft said. Quality care is provided in order to provide for happy residents and by extension, their families."

Craft said most of her nursing experience is in long-term care facilities and she looks forward to improving the experience here for the residents and families as well as the staff. She said that her last facility received a 5-star rating with zero deficiencies.

Wyant RN, the new Director of Nursing, was a CNA while she attended school for her LPN degree. She received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 2008, then continued her schooling and received her RN degree in 2018. She said she has worked both in long term nursing facilities and in ER/ICU facilities.

"My experience in trauma, neuro and COVID ICU wards gives me an advantage in this time of COVID-19," Wyant said.

Wyant said she wants to ‘bring a better standard of care, rebuilding relationships with families and the community.’ She wants to use the standard of treating others how we want our families taken care of. Wyant said she is happy with her staff, especially the group of CNAs she has now. She said she has a good mix of both female and male CNAs.

Grand Plains opened in October of 2020 and is located across highway K-61 from Pratt Community College. It has a bed capacity of 45 but also provides care for respite, adult day care, rehab and wound care. Craft said that in the second quarter of 2021, 60% of their patients were released to return home.

"Our current COVID-19 procedures require everyone entering the building to check in at a kiosk," she said. "The kiosk logs you in, prints you a visitor/family badge, and checks your temperature. You are required to check out also, which allows them to track who is actually in the building and how long they visited."

Craft and Wyant both said they hope the community will understand and support safety measures taken during these times. They also encourage anyone interested in their services to come and take a tour. They are happy to explain what care they can provide and the facilities that allow them to do so.