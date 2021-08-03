News briefs: Road work, backpack giveaways, August events listed for area

News Briefs:

City of Pratt shares road construction plans for late August

Road construction on First Street from New Street to Mound Street is scheduled to start on August 23 and could last from 90 to 120 days, depending on weather. There will always be at least one traffic lane open, but drivers may want to take alternate routes in order to avoid delays. City street department leaders said that even though the timing of this project is not great with school starting soon, the state contractor could not get the materials needed until now.

Stafford County Drug plans school supply give-away days

It’s back to school time and Stafford County Drug, LLC will be providing free school supplies for all Stafford, Macksville and St. John/Hudson elementary kids again this year. Giveaways will take place for preschool-sixth grade students on the following days: Stafford USD 349 - August 6 and 9, Macksville USD 351 - August 10-11, St. John/Hudson USD 350 - August 12-13.

Candidate forum held for Pratt Chamber Director applicants

Executive Director's position took place Tuesday, August 3 in the classroom at the Pratt Municipal Building. Kyle Irvin and Tiffany Riley each gave a short 15-minute presentation highlighting their background and vision for growing the Chamber in the next three years followed by 10 minutes of Q&A with the audience. Feedback forms were available at the event to provide input to the search committee. Candidates will also participate in a panel interview with Chamber Board Members and other community leaders who work closely with the Chamber before a final decision is made.

Check out these August events in Pratt

First Annual Cornhole Tournament, August 11, Blythe Family Fitness, round robin and double elimination bracket play, $50 per team registration; Pratt Public Library celebrates Lea Ann Holland's 50-year, work anniversay, August 12 at 10:30 a.m., Lt. Governor David Toland will be there; Share Fest Backpack/School Supply Event, August 14, Reach Church, 1000 E. Sixth Street, Pratt; City-wide garage sale day in Pratt, Saturday, August 21; Pratt City Fire Department Swap Meet, Cruise and Show, August 20-21; 56th Annual Southwest Kansas Antique Engine and Thresher Show, August 27-28.

City of St. John plans car show, raffle prizes

Register now for St. John's Cruise The Square Car Show, planned for Saturday, August 28. All types of vehicles are welcome and there will be burnout competitions sponsored by Red Cedar Land Company of St. John.

Raffle tickets are being sold for 1 beef and 1 pork bundle for $5 per ticked or three tickets for $10. Other prizes will be awarded after the prize package has been drawn.

Follow the Around the Square Facebook page for more information and registration details.