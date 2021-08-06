Greenback Hall of Fame plans fall induction for three successful alumni of Pratt High School

Ruby Howell

Pratt Tribune

Throughout the summer, the Greenback Hall of Fame committee at USD #382 has been hard at work to ensure that the inaugural hall of fame will give the new inductees the recognition they so deserve. The Greenback Hall of Fame has been set up to recognize and honor individuals, alumni, and contributors who have made amazing contributions to the Greenback traditions of grit, team, valor, respect, and passion in our world, state, and/or local community. The community of Pratt is invited to the inaugural reception and induction ceremony scheduled for Friday, September 24 at 5 p.m. in the Pratt High School Commons.

"This year's inductees have outstanding character, ideals, and commitment to a lifelong pursuit of excellence," said David Swank, Activities Director and chair of the committee. "This year there will be three inductees: Don Buhler, Bill Farmer, and Dorotha Giannangelo. Each touched countless lives. These inductees will be honored with a permanent display in the PHS commons that has been privately donated."

Don Buhler taught band at Pratt High School from 1981 to 2013. Prior to that, he taught three years at Stafford and three at Salina Central. Buhler graduated from El Dorado High School and Wichita State University. During his time as a high school band director, he touched hundreds of students and families with his passion for music excellence. His band consistently came back with championship hardware from competitions and annually was recognized as one of the best bands in the state. Over time, the Greenback band became known as “The Pride of South Central Kansas.” Since Buhler retired in 2013, he has been an officer in the Pratt Public School Foundation, served 4 years as a volunteer with Americorps through the Corporation for National and Community Service, and still spends many hours volunteering for the KSU-Pratt Extension Office.

Bill Farmer is among the most well-known celebrities to graduate from Pratt High School. Although we never see his face in television shows and movies, we have heard his many “voices” in numerous Disney films. Farmer graduated from Pratt High School in 1971 and obtained his college degree from the University of Kansas in 1975. During college, he worked in both radio and television as an impressionist and then moved on to stand-up comedy, including the Comedy Corner in Dallas, Texas. He moved to Hollywood in 1986 and began the voice of Goofy for Disney in 1987. Thirty-four years later he continues in that role. Farmer has hundreds of credits to his name, including feature films, television shows, and video games.

Dorotha Gray Giannangelo graduated from Pratt High School in 1940. She graduated from the State University of Iowa in 1944. In 1947 she married Emil F. Giannangelo, DDS, and was a lifetime resident of Pratt before passing away in 2013. Giannangelo was on the founding committee for the Achievement Place Home for Boys. As President of the Pratt County Mental Health Association, she helped bring the Horizon Mental Health Clinic to Pratt. From 1971 to 1987 she was a member of the USD 382 Board of Education. She served twenty-two years as co-director of the Kansas Council on World Affair Youth tours and escorted Kansas students on educational tours of Washington, DC, and New York City. For one month each year for twenty-five years, she and her husband served as Dental Volunteers in Christian Missions in the Philippines and numerous South American countries. Her interest in Pratt County history resulted in the publication of five books and twenty years of volunteer service to the Pratt County Historical Society.

Advance ticket reservations are required for the September 24 ceremony. The deadline to reserve tickets is Friday, September 17. Tickets are $20 each and may be reserved by emailing Denise Loganbill (denise.loganbill@usd382.com) or by calling her at 620-672-4540. Tickets may be picked up and paid for at the door on arrival. Hall of fame ticket reservations include a free ticket to the Pratt vs. Larned football game the same evening at 7 p.m. on Zerger Field just north of the high school in Pratt. Inductees will be honored at half-time of that Greenback game.