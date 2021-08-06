Classmates relish the ability to gather this year for their 51st class reunion in Pratt

The Pratt High School graduating class of 1970 met for their 51st Class Reunion last weekend in Pratt, celebrating old memories, good times and the ability to gather.

"We had a great turnout with more than 50 class members and at least 130 people," said reunion committee member Paula Blasi of Pratt. "I think the turnout was so good because we couldn't meet last year because of COVID-19 and this year we didn't want to miss the opportunity to get together."

Blasi said reunions activities included supper at Woody's on Friday, July 30, then visits to the B-29 Bombers on the Prairie Museum, the Old-School Hunting Lodge and Lunchroom Cafe' in Iuka, as well as Pratt Community College facilities, sports fields and the new track and field comlex on Saturday, July 31 in Pratt.

The group, which came from several states including Oregon, Ohio, Texas and South Dakota, met for breakfast at The Uptown Cafe downtown Pratt on Sunday, August, to say their goodbyes.

"We've always been fairly close through the years," Blasi said. "Our class meets every 5 years to share those the memories and have a good time. We were especially happy to say that our class raised enough scholarship money that every applicant from Pratt High School, and there were 18, received a scholarship from our class last year, even though we couldn't meet in person."

Blasi said the group, which is already making plans to meet in 2025, especially enjoyed fine treatment by all of the establishments they visited as a group this year.

"Our community really treated us well," she said.