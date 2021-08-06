Stafford County Commissioners meet for usual business, plus COVID-19 updates

Nita Keenan

St. John News

Shannon Snyder, Stafford County Health Director, gave an update on the COVID-19 pandemic at the June 28 Stafford County Commission meeting. Snyder said there are currently 7 active cases, with over 50 individuals in quarantine.

Misty Rudy, emergency medical services director, informed the board that Michelle Huston and Baylee Schrag will be completing the advanced emergency medical technician classes, and will take the final test in Emporia. Rudy then presented information for Baylee Schrag on pursuing her paramedic status. The total cost for the class will be $10,457.91. Baylee will then sign a three-year employment contract with the county.

A salary increase request for Emily Moore, moving from range 11, step two, to range 11, step three, effective Aug. 1, was presented. Commissioner Wycoff moved and Garner seconded to approve the salary increase. Motion carried three-to-zero.

A salary increase request for Donna Hilton-Ramey was presented for approval, moving from range seven, step one, to range eight, step one, effective Aug. 1. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the increase. Motion carried three-to-zero.

Larry Sharp, member services representative, Kansas County Associate Multiline Pool, updated the board on the risk management services available through the company.

Kyle Bahr, customer and business development, Golden Belt Telephone, discussed the future of broadband service in the county.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the minutes from the July 21st session. Motion carried three-to-zero.

Phillip Nusser, road supervisor, presented a Federal-Aid State-Wide Bridge Inspection Master Agreement for a bridge project south of Stafford. Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to sign the State-Wide Bridge Inspection Agreement number 28-21. Motion carried three-to-zero.

At the request of Nusser, Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for 10 minutes pursuant to the non-elected personnel exception in order to discuss a performance matter. Motion carried three-to-zero.

The session was in at 9:30 a.m., out at 9:40 a.m. Those present included the county commissioners, county attorney, road supervisor and county clerk.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to approve the 2022 budget for publication. Motion carried three-to-zero.

Commissioner Garner moved and Wycoff seconded to recess to executive session for 15 minutes pursuant to the real estate acquisition exception in order to discuss property purchase, with the meeting to adjourn afterwards. Motion carried three-to-zero.

The session was in at 10:35 a.m., out at 10:50 a.m. Those present included the county commissioners and county clerk. The July payroll and accounts payable vouchers and checks were approved and signed from the following funds: general, $290,068.03; road and bridge, $87,645.82; health, $11,793.59; fire, $6,192.36; Nox Weed, $10,063.37; appraiser, $12,364.01; solid waste, $8,215.72; emergency medical services, $19,326.35; motor vehicle, $1,136.03; e-911, $973.50 Public Health Emergency Preparedness Grant, $149.74; Co. Atty Diversion, $140.33; Fire Reserve Fund, $20,000.00; COVID-19 Grant, $27.28; services for the elderly, $20,907; third quarter distribution SFCO Hospital, $110,500.00.

The total third quarter distribution total is $599,503.13. The meeting was adjourned at 10:50 a.m.