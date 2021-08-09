Center for Counseling & Consultation offering on-site counseling

COURTESY OF THE CENTER FOR COUNSELING & CONSULTATION

Pratt Tribune

The Center for Counseling & Consultation is now offering on-site substance abuse counseling at five area locations in Larned, Lyons and Great Bend.

The new counseling is part of a partnership with the Center and Mirror Inc. Initial on-site substance-abuse services ended at the Center a couple of years ago when it lost all its providers to other organizations for various reasons.

Heath Bechler, Mirror Inc. president, said the partnership began when Kevin Ford, counselor, mentioned that treatment was needed in communities The Center serves.

“Kevin has made central Kansas his home for quite a while and has had a good working relationship with The Center for years,” Bechler said. “When I approached Julie Kramp about the possibility of collaborating, she knew there was a need and that Kevin would bring a level of quality that clients deserve.”

Mirror’s services in Kansas include five residential treatment locations and a dozen outpatient programs. It also offers prevention and federal re-entry services, and a Work for Success Program.

“Mirror has knowledge and experience in counseling residents of smaller, rural communities and will absolutely increase access to this much-needed service,” said Julie Kramp, executive director at the Center. “They are one of the largest providers in Kansas and have a great reputation. We are so thankful to be linked in to Mirror Inc

Numbers to call for an appointment with Kevin Ford are 316-217-2864 and 620-665-7750. He is in Great Bend Mondays and Wednesdays, Lyons on Tuesdays and Larned on Thursdays.