Dole Institute accepting submissions for veterans' memory wall

COURTESY OF THE UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS

Pratt Tribune

The Robert J. Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas is accepting submissions of personal stories and photos from veterans and their families who have ties to Kansas for its virtual memory wall.

The submissions will be prominently displayed in the institute’s Kansas Veterans Virtual Memory Wall, with a planned dedication in November.

Dole Institute has to plans to permanently install a large digital interactive display at the institute and maintain a searchable online database. The goal of the display and database is to pay tribute to Kansas veterans from World War II to present day.

This initiative builds and expands on the Dole Institute’s existing Kansas WWII Veterans Memory Wall, which premiered at the institute’s grand opening in 2003. It comprises more than 1,000 images of Kansas World War II veterans in Darby Gallery. The institute has continued to collect images of Kansas WWII veterans for its online registry and has amassed over 4,500 images.

For questions about veteran eligibility or the submission process, email kansasveterans@ku.edu or call 785-864-4900 during business hours Mondays through Fridays.