Kiowa County farmer to speak at High Plain Journal trade show

COURTESY OF THE HIGH PLAINS JOURNAL

Pratt Tribune

After a year of shutdowns and canceled plans, High Plains Journal will present a new event called Farmer U & Trade Show, which will take place Aug. 18-19 at the Kansas Star Event Center, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane.

The two day, in-person event will include keynote addresses, educational breakout sessions, an evening social event, a trade show full of vendors and panel discussions, including Kiowa County farmer Ki Gamble. The education will focus on soil health, irrigation, soybeans, corn, wheat, sorghum, alfalfa and cotton.

Gamble, a fourth-generation farmer from Greensburg, who farms irrigated and dryland alfalfa, corn, sunflowers, soybeans, sorghum and wheat and has won the National Sorghum Producer’s Grain Sorghum Yield Contest 10 time, will speak on a general discussion panel with Travis Schnaithman, Jimmy Frederick and Jeremy Brown.

Schnaithman is a past National FFA Star Farmer of America, is a fifth-generation farmer from Garber, Oklahoma, who raises wheat, soybeans, sorghum and corn with his father and brother. Frederick of Rulo, Nebraska, farms 3,000 acres of mostly non-irrigated ground alongside his father. Frederick is the world record holder for dryland soybeans at 148.8 bushels per acre. Brown operates a 4,000-acre farming operation called Broadview Agriculture near Lubbock, Texas, using regenerative farming practices to raise cotton.

The event will open with a keynote from Michelle Miller, also known as the Farm Babe on social media platforms. Miller, who now lives in Florida, is an internationally known speaker, writer, social media influencer and agriculture “mythbuster,” who strives to tell agriculture’s story to the world. Her keynote address, “Bridging the gap between farmers and consumers,” will discuss the misinformation that is spread about agriculture and how farmers and ranchers can use their voice to stand up for agriculture and educate consumers.

The closing keynote will be Rob Sharkey, also known as The Shark Farmer. Sharkey is a fifth-generation farmer from Illinois who started hosting the “Shark Farmer Podcast” in 2017. He also hosts a radio show on Sirius XM with his co-host and wife, Emily. In 2020 he launched a new television show on RFDTV called “Shark Farmer TV.” Much of Sharkey’s media ventures center around spotlighting people in agriculture and providing a platform for their stories. Sharkey’s keynote, called “Turn…Engage…Hit Resume,” will focus on his unconventional journey to becoming a disrupter in the agriculture industry by steering his future toward success.

The Farmer U women’s panel will kick off day two with the Farm Babe serving as moderator for a lineup that will include Blayne Arthur, Oklahoma’s first female Secretary of Agriculture; Whitney Larson, a city girl turned Kansas farm wife, agricultural blogger and podcaster; fifth-generation Nebraska farmer Sarah Greer; and Colorado Farmer Bureau state officer and agriculturist Roxi McCormick.

The educational breakout session will cover various commodities and topics. Brent Bean, director of agronomy for the United Sorghum Checkoff Program will present a session on new herbicide technologies for sorghum. Schnaithman will use his firsthand knowledge of on-farm storage and wheat marketing in his presentation called “Marketing wheat to extract additional value.” Bruce Anderson, Extension forage specialist emeritus at the University of Nebraska, will give a breakout session detailing the benefits of alfalfa in crop rotations. Frederick will give a presentation on decreasing soybean plant populations while also improving plant health increasing yield. Seth Byrd, Oklahoma State University Extension cotton specialist, is slated to present a session on cotton stand establishment and seed quality in the Great Plains.

Trisha Jackson, director of regenerative agriculture at PrairieFood, will provide a soil health breakdown about how taking care of the soil takes care of crops. Sarah Lancaster, Kansas State University assistant professor of agronomy and Extension specialist, will share the secrets of managing weeds—specifically pigweed—in corn in her breakout session. Scott Staggenborg, sorghum product marketing director at S&W Seed, will provide an analysis of new technologies on the rise in sorghum and how sorghum can become a more important crop rotation. Kurt Grimm, owner of NutraDrip Irrigation Systems, will use his session to explain how producers can get the most from their irrigation water. For a complete list of speakers and topics, visit farmeru.net/attend/speakers.

The Farmer U & Trade Show event will also include the Farmer U Awards, including 2021 Woman of the Year Award and 2021 Farmer of the Year Awards, which are given in the categories of alfalfa, corn, cotton, soil health, sorghum, soybeans and wheat. To learn more about the speakers, trade show or to register, visit farmeru.net. Pre-registration is $100 per person and onsite registration is $125 per person. HPJ subscribers receive a $25 discount at pre-registration and onsite registration pricing, check a current HPJ issue for the discount code.