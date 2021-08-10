News briefs: Garage sales, Hope Center, correction note, gas news listed

News Briefs

Make garage-sale day plans for Pratt August 21

The Pratt Area Chamber of Commerce will be creating a master list of all Garage Sales for Pratt City Wide Garage Sale day August 21. Stop by the office, call or email info@prattkansas.org to get your sale on the list! Those who stop may get a Garage Sale sign.

Hope Center in Pratt closed on Thursday

The Hope Center will be closed on Thursday, August 12th and open Friday the 13th from 1-5pm. Food sacks and paper sacks will be available during that time. Applications may be completed, but it will be Monday before they are processed.

Correction: Cooper still a Kiowa County Clerk

An article in the Kiowa County Signal on August 4, 2021 incorrectly identified Kristi Cooper as no longer serving in the position of Kiowa County Clerk. Cooper is, in fact, still a Kiowa County Clerk employee in addition to serving as director of the Kiowa County Maintenance Department. The Signal staff regrets the error.

Kansas Gas Service promotes 811 awareness

Kansas Gas Service hosted an “11 Days of Giveaways” contest on Facebook to celebrate Safe Digging Day and promote awareness about calling 811. Beginning Aug. 1, the company challenged customers’ knowledge about safe digging and natural gas safety with daily prizes.

In support of National 811 Day (Wednesday, Aug.11), Kansas Gas Service reminded customers and contractors to call 811 before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Digging without calling can result in damage to underground utility lines, harm to yourself and others, and unnecessary disruption of service in neighborhoods.

According to national industry statistics, every six minutes an underground line is damaged due to someone deciding to dig without calling 811 first.

Visit BeADigHeroKansas.com for more information about 811 and safe digging practices.