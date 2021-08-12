Kansas Gas Service celebrates safe digging with giveaways

Pratt Tribune

Kansas Gas Service hosted an 11-Days-of-Giveaways contest on Facebook to celebrate Safe Digging Day and promote awareness about calling 811, beginning Aug. 1.

The company questioned customers’ knowledge about safe digging and natural gas safety with daily prizes and reminded customers and contractors to call 811 before any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. Digging without calling can result in damage to underground utility lines, harm to yourself and others, and unnecessary disruption of service in neighborhoods.

Every six minutes an underground line is damaged due to someone deciding to dig without calling 811 first, according to national industry statistics.

“We hope that the 8/11 date on the calendar will serve as a natural reminder to put safety first by using the free 811 services before digging,” said Trey Pool, manager of Public Awareness and Damage Prevention for Kansas Gas Service. “It’s the safest way to know where utilities are buried in your area before breaking ground.”

The Kansas One-Call System will notify Kansas Gas Service and operators of underground facilities to mark their buried assets within two full working days of the request. The lines will be marked with flags or nonpermanent spray paint to let you know to stay clear of that area when digging.