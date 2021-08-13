Mike's Rent to Own in Pratt provided 'safe' services when other options were limited

Rileigh Qualls

Pratt Tribune

Mike’s Rent to Own has been helping the people of Pratt with their appliances, furniture, electronics, tire and vehicle needs for a number of years now. Unfortunately, when the worldwide pandemic, COVID-19, hit, it became difficult for the business to get the inventory needed to run successfully.

Although Mike’s Rent to Own still struggles with these challenges, that didn’t stop them from pushing to run like normal and give their customers the proper service they deserve. One customer, Lela Wilkerson, said that she had a great experience with Mike’s and would most definitely use their services again. She said in an interview that the employees were friendly, the service was great, and the delivery was on time.

These attributes are the core values that Mike’s Rent to Own strives to live out, according to the manager, Heaven Winter. Winter said in an interview that she and her employees try to treat customers with good service.

Customers are a big part of what makes Mike’s so successful; therefore, before COVID hit, about twice a year Mike’s would put on customer appreciation weekends. They would offer food, drinks and special deals on their products. They have not been able to do this since mid-2020.

Despite the challenges Mike’s has faced in this trying time, they still are a thriving and successful business. Additionally, Mike’s also loves to get out into the community and not only help out their customers but also their fellow businesses.

They’ll do business-to-business solicitation and offer coupons and gift baskets as a way to promote their business. Furthermore, their business provides to a 50-mile radius around Pratt.

Mike’s doesn’t only tailor to a certain age group either. With their wide selections of products and offers, they have young adult, middle age, and elderly customers all coming in to utilize their services. Their 50-mile radius targets many small towns with many different needs.

As a manager, Winter has many different tasks that she has to accomplish during the day. She writes up rent-to-own agreements, does payday loans, plus solicitation as well as inventory.

Winters took on the job as being the manager of Mike’s Rent to Own because it was something that interested her, so she submitted her application after starting in sales, getting promoted two months later. She said the most satisfying part of her job is getting a customer what they want. Since all of their products are rent-to-own, it makes it easier for a customer to purchase it when they’re not obligated to put all the money down at one time.

A customer, Leila Wilkerson, who was referred to Mike’s by a friend, said that she would recommend Mike’s to anyone looking for nice furniture and a pleasant experience. Another customer, Kay Mullinix, bought a love seat and oversized chair from Mike’s.

Mullinex said that she needed furniture and she saw Mike’s on Main Street and decided to check it out. She also said that Mike’s had her payment taken straight out of her account, so they didn’t have any contact during the COVID-19 pandemic which made her feel safe during 2020 and early 2021.

Overall, Mike’s top priority is their customers, so for anyone in the market for appliances, furniture, electronics, tires or vehicles -- and a pleasant experience -- contact Mike’s Rent to Own at (620) 508-6388 or find them at 119 S Main St, Pratt, Kansas.

Mike's Rent to Own in Pratt is part of a Hutchinson-based company owned by Mike Strong and with his children, Angela and Michael. Additional stores are located in Hutchinson, Lyons, McPherson, Concordia and Salina. The company also offers payday loans and line-of-credit loans.