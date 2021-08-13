KCHS track standout will compete this fall for Barclay College

Kiowa County High School track and field standout Madi Yost announced last week that she will continue competitive running. She has signed a letter of intent to compete for Barcaly College in Haviland.

"I chose Barclay before I was sure if I wanted to continue running in college," she said. "Running in high school was so much fun and through it, I definitely made some of the best memories of my high school years. But at the same time it caused me a lot of stress. I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well and if I didn’t feel as if I raced to the best of my ability, I kind of beat myself up for it. I also would get really bad nerves before running due to the pressure i put on myself. These are some of the reasons why I was unsure of wanting to continue my cross country and track career at Barclay. But after talking with Ryan (my new coach) I felt much better about making the decision to run. He told me how we would just work on setting my own personal goals and also just having fun and enjoying it. With that in mind, I am excited to continue running and especially excited to be doing it at Barclay!"

Yost said some of her high school sports highlights included spending time with her coaches and teammates.

"Some of my favorite running highlights have been getting 1st in our 4x8 at regionals when we were ranked 4th, having practice early in the morning before school while it was still dark out, and I always enjoyed running in the rain, placing 10th in the 2-mile at state my sophomore year and the fun weekend I had with my teammates, coach Wade crying with me as I prepared to run at my last state cross country meet, getting 4th at the regional cross country meet my junior year, and the many many prayers I had with my teammates before our races."

Yost said she plans to major in psychology and hopes to one day be a counselor.

"As for running - my goal is to have fun with it, meet my personal goals, and make it to nationals," she said.

Yost said many people have positively impacted her and influenced her time as an athlete, including her mom, who taught the importance of kindness.

"My dad taught me that hard work pays off, and there have been many who have helped me in growing my faith," Yost said.

Yost is the daughter of Craig Yost, Adam and Tanya Mason, and stepmom Kelli Yost.