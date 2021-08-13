Training for life: Olive oil has amazing properties

Pratt Tribune

As we watch the news we very often see or read that fat is not good for you! There is host of articles, videos, so-called experts and public figures claiming that fat is not healthy and that we should fight to “burn fat.” It is said that we should seek for “fat burning exercises,” or even “get rid of our fat.” All those claims are to be taken with a grain of salt!

There are different types of fat and we will do well to know which one are detrimental to your health and which one are beneficial to your health. Today let’s discuss one of the best fats you could use for your benefit and is perhaps already in your kitchen: olive oil!

Olive oil is derived from olives and is a staple of the Mediterranean diet. What is olive oil made of that is so good? What are some the benefits of Olive oil? How can we use it on a regular basis and get the benefits from it? Why should we use it?

Olive oil’s “magic component” — About 14% of the oil is saturated fat, whereas 11% is polyunsaturated, such as omega-six and omega-three fatty acids. But the predominant fatty acid in olive oil is a monounsaturated fat called oleic acid, making up 73% of the total oil content. That is the magic component of olive oil! Studies suggest that oleic acid reduces inflammation and may even have beneficial effects on genes linked to cancer. Monounsaturated fats (as is oleic oil) are also quite resistant to high heat, making extra virgin olive oil a healthy choice for cooking. So when you cooking if we have the choice between any other oil and olive oil, pick olive oil!

Olive oil, the antioxidant — What is an antioxidant? Scientifically put, it is a substance that protects cells from the damage caused by free radicals. Now, simply put, antioxidants play a part in fighting cancer, heart disease, stroke and other disease of aging. Olive oil is loaded with powerful antioxidants! These antioxidants are biologically active and may reduce your risk of chronic diseases. They also fight inflammation and help protect your blood cholesterol from oxidation — two benefits that may lower your risk of heart disease. Let us fight aging disease naturally: pick olive oil!

Olive oil, the anti-inflammatory — Chronic inflammation is thought to be a leading driver of diseases, such as cancer, heart disease, metabolic syndrome, type-two diabetes, Alzheimer’s, arthritis and even obesity. Extra-virgin olive oil can reduce inflammation, which may be one of the main reasons for its health benefits. The main anti-inflammatory effects are mediated by the antioxidants. Key among them is oleocanthal, which has been shown to work similarly to ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug. Instead of pilling up the ibuprofen pills, let us start implementing more anti-inflammatory foods. Pick olive oil for starter!

Olive oil prevent strokes — Strokes are caused by a disturbance of blood flow to your brain, either due to a blood clot or bleeding. In developed nations, strokes are the second most common cause of death, right behind heart disease. The relationship between olive oil and stroke risk has been studied extensively. A large review of studies in 841,000 people found that olive oil was the only source of monounsaturated fat associated with a reduced risk of stroke and heart disease. In another review in 140,000 participants, those who consumed olive oil were at a much lower risk of stroke than those who did not. In conclusion, there are many other benefits to olive oil, but those elaborated in this article should be hopefully reason enough for us to start using olive oil more regularly.

When you have the choice between any oil and olive oil — pick olive oil!

***Disclaimer/reminder that all advice provided in those articles are suggestions and any decision that would affect your health should be done by consulting your medical doctor or a registered nutritionist.

