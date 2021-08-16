How many people live in Pratt County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka
USA TODAY Network
People are any city, county or states most valuable resource, recognized by Lt. Gov. David Toland (third from left) last week in Pratt. Toland attended a Pratt Public Library celebration to recognize the 50-year librarian service of Lea Ann Holland (second from left) last week.

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

 

Kansas

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

2,937,880

84,762

3.0%

White

2,222,462

-168,582

-7.1%

Black

168,809

945

0.6%

American Indian

30,995

2,845

10.1%

Asian

86,273

18,511

27.3%

Pacific Islander

3,412

1,174

52.5%

Other Race

145,422

35,295

32.0%

Two or More Races

280,507

194,574

226.4%

Hispanic

382,603

82,561

27.5%

 

Pratt County

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

9,157

-499

-5.2%

White

8,104

-979

-10.8%

Black

106

-8

-7.0%

American Indian

67

9

15.5%

Asian

45

18

66.7%

Pacific Islander

7

6

600.0%

Other Race

323

136

72.7%

Two or More Races

505

319

171.5%

Hispanic

741

216

41.1%

 

Pratt city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

6,603

-232

-3.4%

White

5,697

-677

-10.6%

Black

105

5

5.0%

American Indian

56

15

36.6%

Asian

44

20

83.3%

Pacific Islander

7

7

%

Other Race

291

135

86.5%

Two or More Races

403

263

187.9%

Hispanic

632

209

49.4%

 

Iuka city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

151

-12

-7.4%

White

142

-16

-10.1%

Black

0

 

 

American Indian

0

 

 

Asian

0

 

 

Pacific Islander

0

 

 

Other Race

0

 

 

Two or More Races

9

7

350.0%

Hispanic

7

-4

-36.4%

 

Preston city

 

 2020 countChange% change

Total

115

-43

-27.2%

White

94

-61

-39.4%

Black

0

 

 

American Indian

0

 

 

Asian

0

 

 

Pacific Islander

0

 

 

Other Race

7

7

%

Two or More Races

14

14

%

Hispanic

13

13

%

 

Communities

 

 2020 countChange% change

Byers city

38

3

8.6%

Coats city

68

-15

-18.1%

Cullison city

83

-18

-17.8%

Iuka city

151

-12

-7.4%

Pratt city

6,603

-232

-3.4%

Preston city

115

-43

-27.2%

Sawyer city

89

-35

-28.2%

Township 10

132

-21

-13.7%

Township 11

403

-57

-12.4%

Township 12

886

-31

-3.4%

Township 6

490

-40

-7.5%

Township 7

267

-47

-15.0%

Township 8

108

-25

-18.8%

Township 9

268

-46

-14.6%