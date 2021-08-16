How many people live in Pratt County after the 2020 Census count?

Yoonserk Pyun and Mike Stucka

These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.

Kansas 2020 count Change % change Total 2,937,880 84,762 3.0% White 2,222,462 -168,582 -7.1% Black 168,809 945 0.6% American Indian 30,995 2,845 10.1% Asian 86,273 18,511 27.3% Pacific Islander 3,412 1,174 52.5% Other Race 145,422 35,295 32.0% Two or More Races 280,507 194,574 226.4% Hispanic 382,603 82,561 27.5%

Pratt County 2020 count Change % change Total 9,157 -499 -5.2% White 8,104 -979 -10.8% Black 106 -8 -7.0% American Indian 67 9 15.5% Asian 45 18 66.7% Pacific Islander 7 6 600.0% Other Race 323 136 72.7% Two or More Races 505 319 171.5% Hispanic 741 216 41.1%

Pratt city 2020 count Change % change Total 6,603 -232 -3.4% White 5,697 -677 -10.6% Black 105 5 5.0% American Indian 56 15 36.6% Asian 44 20 83.3% Pacific Islander 7 7 % Other Race 291 135 86.5% Two or More Races 403 263 187.9% Hispanic 632 209 49.4%

Iuka city 2020 count Change % change Total 151 -12 -7.4% White 142 -16 -10.1% Black 0 American Indian 0 Asian 0 Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 0 Two or More Races 9 7 350.0% Hispanic 7 -4 -36.4%

Preston city 2020 count Change % change Total 115 -43 -27.2% White 94 -61 -39.4% Black 0 American Indian 0 Asian 0 Pacific Islander 0 Other Race 7 7 % Two or More Races 14 14 % Hispanic 13 13 %