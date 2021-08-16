How many people live in Pratt County after the 2020 Census count?
These figures show the U.S. Bureau's 2020 Census counts for people, as well as the USA TODAY analysis of how those counts have changed from the 2010 Census. Where detailed demographic data appear, all racial groups are included. Ethnicity — whether someone is Hispanic or Latino — is counted separate from race by the U.S. Census Bureau.
Communities in many locations will not reflect total population and should not be added together. In some counties, people don't live inside an incorporated community; in others, multiple levels of communities may overlap.
Kansas
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
2,937,880
84,762
3.0%
White
2,222,462
-168,582
-7.1%
Black
168,809
945
0.6%
American Indian
30,995
2,845
10.1%
Asian
86,273
18,511
27.3%
Pacific Islander
3,412
1,174
52.5%
Other Race
145,422
35,295
32.0%
Two or More Races
280,507
194,574
226.4%
Hispanic
382,603
82,561
27.5%
Pratt County
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
9,157
-499
-5.2%
White
8,104
-979
-10.8%
Black
106
-8
-7.0%
American Indian
67
9
15.5%
Asian
45
18
66.7%
Pacific Islander
7
6
600.0%
Other Race
323
136
72.7%
Two or More Races
505
319
171.5%
Hispanic
741
216
41.1%
Pratt city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
6,603
-232
-3.4%
White
5,697
-677
-10.6%
Black
105
5
5.0%
American Indian
56
15
36.6%
Asian
44
20
83.3%
Pacific Islander
7
7
%
Other Race
291
135
86.5%
Two or More Races
403
263
187.9%
Hispanic
632
209
49.4%
Iuka city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
151
-12
-7.4%
White
142
-16
-10.1%
Black
0
American Indian
0
Asian
0
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
0
Two or More Races
9
7
350.0%
Hispanic
7
-4
-36.4%
Preston city
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Total
115
-43
-27.2%
White
94
-61
-39.4%
Black
0
American Indian
0
Asian
0
Pacific Islander
0
Other Race
7
7
%
Two or More Races
14
14
%
Hispanic
13
13
%
Communities
|2020 count
|Change
|% change
Byers city
38
3
8.6%
Coats city
68
-15
-18.1%
Cullison city
83
-18
-17.8%
Iuka city
151
-12
-7.4%
Pratt city
6,603
-232
-3.4%
Preston city
115
-43
-27.2%
Sawyer city
89
-35
-28.2%
Township 10
132
-21
-13.7%
Township 11
403
-57
-12.4%
Township 12
886
-31
-3.4%
Township 6
490
-40
-7.5%
Township 7
267
-47
-15.0%
Township 8
108
-25
-18.8%
Township 9
268
-46
-14.6%