News briefs: Road repairs close roads; vehicle title changes announced by treasurer's office

Work on a section of U.S. 54 in Pratt will begin soon. The Kansas Department of Transportation project involves grading and pavement replacement on U.S. 54 from New Street to Mound Street in Pratt. The length is .15 of a mile.

During the work – expected to start around Aug. 23 and be completed around the end of the year – traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction, and the speed limit will be set at 20 mph through the construction zone. New, High and Mound streets will be closed periodically throughout the project.

Vogts-Parga Construction, of Newton, is the primary contractor for the $744,409 project.

Road work by Isabel

A section of K-42 in Kingman and Pratt counties is closed for railroad crossing repair at three different times during August, starting August 10.

The K-42 closures will be between U.S. 281 in Pratt County - on the west - and K-14 in Kingman County - on the east.

The first closure was August 10, the second August 17, and the third from August 24 to August 28, or until the equipment is cleared.

For detours, motorists may go north to U.S. 54/400 or south to U.S. 160.

Pratt County Treasurer announces vehicle title change

Starting August 16th, for the State of Kansas to be in compliance with federal regulations, the treasurer’s office will no longer be able to register a vehicle without a title. In the past, we have issued a temporary courtesy registration for those without a title, we can no longer do that. NMVTIS (National Motor Vehicle Title Information System), was established under the Anti Car Theft Act of 1992 and was reauthorized under the Anti Car Theft Improvements Act of 1996. It is a tool designed to assist state vehicle title agencies, vehicle title investigators, and law enforcement in deterring and preventing vehicle related crimes. It is intended to protect consumers from fraud and unsafe vehicles.

If you are planning to buy or currently are not in possession of your title due to financing it, you need to contact your lienholder and have them send the title to the motor vehicle department in which you are intending to register your vehicle. The Pratt County Treasurer’s Office is located at 300 S Ninnescah St in Pratt, the address to have title mailed is: Pratt County Treasurer’s Office PO Box 905 300 S Ninnescah St Pratt, KS 67124. Questions? Call the office at 620-672-4116.