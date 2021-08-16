Rattlesnake Creek Irrigation Innovation Field Day to be held

COURTESY OF KANSAS EXTENSION

The Rattlesnake Creek Irrigation Innovation Field Day will be held from 7 to 9:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at John Wadel’s farm shop at 21463 H St., Haviland.

The day will begin with a breakfast, and speakers will discuss strategies for utilizing new technologies along with renovating and adjusting existing irrigation system components after. Jonathan Aguilar, water resource engineer from the Southwest Research and Extension Center; Heidi Mehl, of The Nature Conservancy of Kansas; and Lee Wheeler, of Wheeler Engineering will make presentations. A producer-panel of local irrigators will share their experiences with new technologies.

Participants will move outside after the presentations to view newly installed irrigation technologies that have improved the efficiency of water application to crops. Attendees will learn methods for monitoring the irrigation system, tools for scheduling water application more efficiently, and agronomic practices which allow best crop water use.

The event is being held at Wadel’s farm for the purpose of maximizing water use efficiency while preserving or enhancing crop yields and conserving water.

The field day will end by 9:30 a.m.

RSVP by Aug. 17 to Extension District 21 Central at either 620-659-2149 or mgleason@ksu.edu.